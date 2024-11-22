Driver arrested after seriously injuring 2 men in hit-and-run near City Hall

Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run outside of City Hall in Center City Philadelphia Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. when a white Lincoln SUV traveling northbound around City Hall lost control and jumped the curb striking two men, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The two victims, one in his 30s and one in his 50s, both suffered serious injuries to their lower bodies, Pace said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one was placed in very serious condition and the other was stabilized, Pace said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim in his 50s suffered more traumatic injuries to his legs, Pace said

People in the area flagged down officers and described what happened. Officers then spotted the striking vehicle, which had continued northbound on Broad Street and were able to stop it about 17 blocks later, Pace said, in the area of 1700 N. Broad Street by the Liacouras Center.

The officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, "who displayed clear signs of intoxication."

He was taken into custody and will be charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, Pace said.

Police said the two victims did not know each other, they just happened to be standing in the same area at the time of the hit-and-run.

At this time there is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.