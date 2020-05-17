Drive-by Shooting Suspects Flee After Ramming Cruiser in High-Speed Chase

Police are searching for four suspects who fled after leading a high-speed chase in which they rammed a Philadelphia Highway Patrol vehicle following a drive-by shooting.

The pursuit began Saturday night after two 29-year-old men showed up to Temple University Hospital, with one suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The victims, who were listed in stable condition, told police they were driving down E. Hunting Park Avenue when a Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and four men inside pulled up next to them and someone opened fire. The gunmen shot out the window on the driver’s side and struck the passenger, police said.

Uniformed highway patrol officers began looking for the suspects around 11:38 p.m. and came across a vehicle matching the victims’ description in the area of Butler and Aramingo avenues. After officers turned on their sirens, the suspects sped off, eventually getting onto Interstate 95 before exiting on Cottman Avenue and crashing onto a curb.

Officers pulled up behind them and got out to investigate, which is when the driver reversed and rammed into the highway patrol vehicle, causing its open door to knock one of the officers to the ground, police said. The officer suffered only minor soreness to his hand and body.

The suspects then sped off again but eventually crashed into a parked car on the 4700 block of Oakmont Street. Police gave chase, but all four men managed to run away.

The men were described only as wearing gray hoodies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.