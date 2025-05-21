3 hurt in drive-by shooting under Market-Frankford El in West Philadelphia

Three men were shot and the front glass of a takeout spot was blasted out in what Philadelphia police called a drive-by shooting in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford El late Tuesday night.

The shooters fired after a dark-colored Nissan Altima pulled up along Market Street, near 60th Street, in West Philadelphia around 11:20 p.m. on May 20, 2025, police said.

Officers arrived to find two men bleeding from gunshot wounds along Market Street, police said. Those men -- along with another who arrived by private car -- were all rushed to a local hospital.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

One man was shot in the face and listed in critical condition; another was shot in the back and listed in stable condition; and a third was listed in stable condition after being shot twice in the leg, investigators said.

Police could be seen blocking off Market Street under the el train into early Wednesday morning. They marked at least 13 bullet casings left on the ground. The glass door of a nearby takeout restaurant was shattered.

Police continued to search for the drive-by shooter or shooters and the car.