Drive-by Shooting Injures 2 Teens, Man Inside House

Three people were injured when a drive-by shooter opened fire on a home in the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said.

Two teenagers were sitting on the steps of a home on the 4900 block of North 16th Street when a red-colored SUV drove by and shot at them just before 2:30 a.m., police said.

One of the boys was struck once in the lower back and the other was struck three times in his legs. Captain Ginaldi told NBC10 the two teenagers are 16 and 17-years-old.

A 63-year-old man was also hit by the gunfire while he was inside of the home, police said. He was struck in his hand.

Police said at least 17 shots were fired.

The man and two teens were driven to the hospital where they’re in stable condition, police said.

