Drive-By Shooting Injures 2 People, Leads to Crash in Chester

Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting led to a crash in Chester, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon.

Mark Campbell told NBC10 he was driving his SUV with his two friends inside when he stopped at a red light next to a silver sedan on 9th and Edwards streets at 1:38 p.m. As the two vehicles waited at the light, a third vehicle stopped behind them. An unidentified gunman inside then opened fire.

“As soon as we heard the, ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ everybody just put their heads down and just hoped that nothing came through the window,” Campbell said.

A bullet pierced the trunk of Campbell’s SUV and struck one of his passengers.

“One guy took a bullet to the bicep,” Campbell said. “It came right through the back of the car right there.”

Campbell said the driver of the silver sedan tried to get away but was shot in the head, causing the victim to crash in front of a nearby home.

“It actually sounded like a bomb,” Nakia Alexander, a neighbor, told NBC10. “I think probably maybe 15 to 20 shots. I hurried up and ran downstairs and opened up the door. And there it was, the vehicle with the victim in it inside. Shot in the back of his head.”

Both Campbell’s friend and the driver of the sedan were taken to the hospital. Campbell said his friend is doing okay though the driver of the sedan is in critical condition.

“I’m beyond angry,” Campbell said. “I’m not upset. What I am is absolutely disgusted.”

Campbell believes the gunman was targeting the driver of the silver sedan.

“This is senseless,” Campbell said. “It makes no sense. Why does anybody have to have such a disregard for human life?”

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. Police are searching the area for surveillance video. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chester City Police.