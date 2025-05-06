Man, woman hurt in North Philly drive-by where police say at least 20 shots fired

A man and woman in an SUV were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting where at least 20 shots were fired in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Police officers found the injured duo -- both in their 20s -- inside a Mercedes SUV parked at North 22nd and Fox streets around 1:15 a.m. on May 6, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man who was in the driver's seat was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, Small said. The woman in the front passenger seat was struck multiple times in her legs and feet.

Both gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Small said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

"This may be a drive-by shooting," Small said.

Someone inside a gray or silver sedan pulled up along the driver's side of the SUV and opened fire, Small said.

At least 20 shots struck the driver's side of the SUV, Small said, but police found casings from only 13 bullets, leading them to believe the shooting was a drive-by and the other casings were inside the shooter's car.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police continued to investigate overnight, hoping that surveillance video would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Another shooting overnight in Philadelphia leaves man shot in backside

A man was shot around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at South 58th and Catharine streets in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia, Small said.

The man -- in his 20s -- was struck in the lower back and later arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment, Small said.

No word yet on what led to this shooting.