Drink a Rita's? A New Fruity Treat is Just for Adults

If you like Rita's water ice and the local craft brews from Neshaminy Brewing Company, you're in luck.

The two companies have allied in a - perhaps unlikely - partnership to create a new line of fruit-flavored beers, starting with an ale based on Rita's most popular water ice flavor, mango.

Neshaminy Brewing Company announced the partnership recently on social media.

"We are quite psyched to FINALLY share the news that we’re going to be introducing a new line of fruit-forward beers inspired by the flavors of a fellow Bucks County, PA original, Rita's Italian Ice! The first in this series of Rita's Fruit Brews will be a refreshing Blonde Ale brewed with 2-Row Malt, White Wheat, Flaked Oats, and hopped with Herkules and Chinook then conditioned on loads of juicy mangoes. The result is an easy-drinking 5% ABV beer with big fruity flavor and aroma that will transport you straight back to waiting under a big candy stripe awning for your icy sweet treat," the company wrote online.

The new beer -- Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango Blonde Ale -- is set to debut on Saturday, April 15 at the three Neshaminy Creek taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope.

The company will also host, what it said will be a "family-friendly release parties featuring live music, circus performers, food trucks, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more," that day at noon at the Croydon and Dublin locations.

Mango is the first flavor announced in the new line created through the partnership. Other flavors in the line have yet to be announced -- but, Neshaminy Brewing Company noted that this idea has been brewing for a long time and the companies have "some exciting plans for the future."

The company said that, after the launch, shoppers will be able to find Rita’s Fruit Brews throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware.