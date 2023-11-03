Drexel University student wins $10k after making incredible half-court shot

One Drexel University student now has a lot more money in his bank account after making the shot of a lifetime.

Drexel was hosting a pre-season rally Thursday night and chose a student - who has yet to be identified- out of the crowd to take part in a half-court contest. The prize - a whopping $10,000.

The student told the announcer before making the shot he was from Philadelphia and majoring in computer science.

After the student made the winning shot, basketball players and other students stormed the court lifting him up above the crowd and congratulated him.

The student said the first thing he will do with his earnings is buy a new pair of shoes.