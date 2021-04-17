Philadelphia

Dozens March in Streets of Philly to Protest Police Deadly Shooting Of Daunte Wright

The crowd gathered in Center City Saturday evening.

By Gerardo Pons

Dozens of demonstrators marched through the streets of Philadelphia in protest of the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis last week.

The crowd walked across Center City and eventually ended up at City Hall Saturday evening. The march was peaceful and no streets were blocked, police said.

The protest was just one of many happening across the country amid Wright's death and as the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin nears its conclusion next week.

Wright, died last Sunday after being shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop where the police realized Wright had an outstanding warrant.

