Dozens Displaced as Fire Rips Through Delaware Apartment Complex

Dozens of people were left without homes when a fire tore through an apartment complex in Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 4 a.m. and displaced some 40 people at the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stevens Place, near the Pennsylvania state line, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Lori Summerhill, who lives in the complex but whose home was spared, said people were running around and trying to help each other as flames consumed their homes.

“The heat was so intense I could feel it parked probably two acres away. It was intense,” Summerhill said.

Despite the chaos, everyone made it out OK and uninjured, the fire marshal’s office said. The Red Cross was assisting those displaced.

The blaze caused possibly more than $1 million in damages, according to the fire marshal’s office. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.