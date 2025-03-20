Doylestown Historical Society building damaged after early morning fire

A fire broke out at the building that houses the Doylestown Historical Society early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Doylestown Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to 56 South Main Street just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 20, for a report of a building fire.

Officials said there was a fire on the first floor of the building. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames to minimize the damage.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials had advised people to use caution in the area.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.