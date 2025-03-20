Bucks County

Doylestown Historical Society building damaged after early morning fire

By Cherise Lynch

A fire broke out at the building that houses the Doylestown Historical Society early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Doylestown Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to 56 South Main Street just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 20, for a report of a building fire.

Officials said there was a fire on the first floor of the building. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames to minimize the damage.

Officials had advised people to use caution in the area.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

