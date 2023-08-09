Shelter-in-place ordered amid Chester County hazmat situation

Chester County, Pennsylvania, residents and workers within a 1-mile radius were urged to shelter in place due to a hazmat situation Wednesday.

The incident took place at a business called ChemStation along Boot Road, near Chestnut Street, in Downingtown before 10:30 a.m., Chester County dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered outside of some children at a nearby day care, dispatchers said.

However, a large presence of emergency crews could be on the scene and people nearby were being urged to stay inside.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We are urging residents and businesses, in a one mile radius from the above location, to shelter in place until further notice," Alert Fire Co. No. 1 wrote in a post shared by Downingtown's Facebook page.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the hazmat situation.

This story is developing and will be updated.