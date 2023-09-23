Downed power lines spark explosion and fire at Delco senior living complex

Power lines taken down by strong winds led to an explosion and fire at a senior living complex in Yeadon, Delaware County, according to NBC10's news gathering partner KYW Newsradio.

The fire occurred on West Providence Road Saturday afternoon. Heavy winds took down a power line near a senior living complex and the building was evacuated, according to Hadas Kuznits of KYW Newsradio. Kuznits said the downed wires then melted the asphalt and hit a gas line, causing a gas-related explosion and fire.

At this point it’s unknown if anyone was injured during the blast and fire.

The incident occurred as remnants from the coastal storm Ophelia slammed the Philadelphia region with heavy rain and gusty winds.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.