Double stabbing aboard SEPTA bus leaves 2 men injured; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after police said two men were stabbed aboard a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened on a SETPA bus near 2800 South Broad Street at just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Police said one man was evaluated at the scene by medics, while a second man was transported to the hospital.

South Detectives are leading the investigation at this time, police said.

Police have not yet revealed what led up to this incident.