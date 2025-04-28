At least one person died in a double shooting in North Philadelphia early Monday.

The shooting took place in a house along the 2100 block of West Cambria Street early on Monday, April 28, 2025, Philadelphia police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police arrived just after 6:25 a.m. to find a 43-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to her head and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police officers rushed the man to a hospital in unknown condition, investigators said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The circumstances leading up to the double shooting weren't clear as the investigation was ongoing.

Entering Monday, there have been at least 61 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, according to police data. That's the lowest year to date total in at least 18 years and down nearly 30% from the same time last year.