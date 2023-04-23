Philadelphia

Double Shooting Leaves Woman and Man in Critical Condition

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are both in critical condition. 

By David Chang

Getty Images

A woman and man are both fighting for their lives after they were both shot in the face in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. 

The 40-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were both on the 3800 block of North 13th Street at 3:33 p.m. when shots were fired. 

The woman was shot once in the face while the man was shot once in the face and four times in the right arm. 

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released information on any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
