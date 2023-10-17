A double shooting in Queen Village leaves one man dead and another man hurt, police said.

Police are investigating after a man in his early twenties was killed Tuesday night after being shot multiple times throughout his body in an incident that also left a man in his mid-twenties hurt at 5th and Carpenter Streets just before 7 p.m.

The man in his early twenties was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

The other victim was also taken to a nearby hospital by responding officers where he is listed in stable condition with a gun shot wound to his hand.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly after the shooting on Tuesday night. Police could be seen on the sidewalk investigating.

The area was blocked off with police tape as at least one ambulance and a cop car were nearby.

From what could be seen from Skyforce10, a glass door to the store on the corner appeared to be broken and on the ground.

As of Monday night, 346 people had been murdered in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. This represents a 20% decrease since this time last year, officials note.