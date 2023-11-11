Two people are recovering after a double shooting in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Mount Vernon Street, according to officials.

A 23-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach and a 23-year-old woman was shot once in the foot, police said.

Officers responding to the scene took both victims to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.