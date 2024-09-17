Shooting victim drives self, other man to hospital, but too late for one of them

One of two men shot early Tuesday in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood managed to drive the other to the hospital, but it was too late for one of them. Philadelphia police believe the two men could be family members.

Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of North 13th Street -- near West Butler Street -- just after midnight on Sept. 17, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

As officers arrived, they saw an SUV speeding away from the shooting scene and they followed it to a nearby hospital.

"It turned out it was a 48-year-old shooting victim who was shot twice in the abdomen and he drove himself and a second shooting victim -- a 41-year-old male -- to Temple Hospital," Small said.

The man who was shot twice in the abdomen was listed in stable condition at the hospital. The 41-year-old -- who was shot multiple times -- died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police began to investigate along 13th Street. Small said they found evidence that at least three shots were fired and that witnesses said they heard anywhere from three to five shots fired.

Some family members told investigators that the shooting victims "may be related and they were here on the block visiting other family members," Small said.

Investigators hoped that numerous surveillance cameras on the block would help them track down the gunman. They had no motive for the deadly shooting.

Deadly shootings are down about 40% in Philadelphia at this point in the year compared to 2023, according to Philadelphia Police data. However, at least 187 people have still been killed.