A mother and her daughter were shot Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Cobbs Creek, according to officials.

The shooting happened after a man knocked on the front door of their home on the 5700 block of Spruce Street and asked for someone by name, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When the mother and her daughter told him that no one lived at the house by that name, the man stepped off of their porch and returned to the sidewalk.

Small said that is when the man allegedly fired five shots toward the house striking the two women who were standing in the vestibule of their home.

The mother, 52, was shot in the hip and her daughter, 16, was shot in the leg, according to police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

When police were called, they were told the shooter fled eastbound on a bicycle, Small said.

Patrol officers in the area then saw a man on a bicycle and attempted to stop him. The man jumped off of the bike and fled down an alley on foot, police said.

Police were able to take the man into custody and transport him to the hospital where he was positively identified by at least one of the shooting victims, Small told reporters.

Detectives are on the scene and hoping nearby private surveillance cameras will help as they investigate the shooting.