A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning.

Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.

Medics later pronounced that woman dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a man -- believed to around 50 years old -- bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head inside a second-floor bedroom, investigators said. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors treated him in critical condition.

Investigators said they found two guns at the scene.

Police officers could be seen Monday morning standing on the porch of the home where the shooting victims were found, with yellow tape blocking off the area in front of the home.

No motive was given for the shooting and no arrests were immediately made.

Entering Monday, at least 403 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 3% from last year, which was the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.