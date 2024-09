Did you see that?

A double rainbow surprised many throughout the Greater Philadelphia region on Saturday evening.

Everywhere from New Jersey to the Philly suburbs, NBC10 viewers shared some photos of the colorful display on Sept. 7.

Pennsylvania

Double rainbow over West Philadelphia. Photo by Lisa Morgan.

Rainbow over Drexel Hill. Photo by Bill Caughlin.

Rainbow in Roxborough, Pa. Photo by Stephen Salvitti.

Rainbow over Center City, Philadelphia. Photo by NBC10's Chase Morrison.

Rainbow over Andorra. Photo by NBC10's Jason Rothman.

Double rainbow over Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. Photo by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Brooke Destra.

New Jersey