gun violence

Two Young Men Gunned Down Along Philly Street

By Dan Stamm

Police officers and a police car block a Philly street
NBC10

Two men were gunned down in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting took place along the 1900 block of 68th Avenue before 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers arrived to find both men bleeding heavily on the sidewalk right next to eat other, Small said. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.

North Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Caught on Cam: Young People Beat Man to Death With Traffic Cone

deadly shooting Jul 7

Man Found Shot Dead Behind Wheel of Crashed Pickup Truck on Philly Yard

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Friday, police identified the men as 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith. Both young men lived nearby.

Investigators found evidence that at least 12 shots were fired, Small said. Some of the shell casings were found just inches and feet away from where the men died.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to these two victims when the shots were fired," Small said.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting and the search for their killer(s) continued Friday.

To date, there have been 280 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down just 2% from the same time last year, which ended up being the deadliest year on record.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiadouble shootingwest oak lane
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us