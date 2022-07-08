Two Young Men Gunned Down Along Philly Street

Two men were gunned down in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting took place along the 1900 block of 68th Avenue before 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers arrived to find both men bleeding heavily on the sidewalk right next to eat other, Small said. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.

On Friday, police identified the men as 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith. Both young men lived nearby.

Investigators found evidence that at least 12 shots were fired, Small said. Some of the shell casings were found just inches and feet away from where the men died.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to these two victims when the shots were fired," Small said.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting and the search for their killer(s) continued Friday.

To date, there have been 280 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down just 2% from the same time last year, which ended up being the deadliest year on record.