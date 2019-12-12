Doritos and White Claw: Here Are the Most Popular Items Philadelphians Order on goPuff

Philadelphia-based on-demand delivery startup goPuff has released its trends report, giving a snapshot of what its customers are ordering locally and nationwide.

Operating in more than 150 locations, goPuff looked at data from hundreds of thousands of orders from November 2018 to November 2019.

Here's how Philadelphia ordered from goPuff:

Top snacks: Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Nacho Cheese

Top ice creams: Ben & Jerry's Half Baked and Ben & Jerry's Milk & Cookies

Top essentials: Bounty Paper Towels and Charmin Toilet Paper

Top national alcohol brands: White Claw Seltzer and Miller Lite

Top local beers: Victory Golden Monkey and Yuengling Lager

