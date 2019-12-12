food delivery

Doritos and White Claw: Here Are the Most Popular Items Philadelphians Order on goPuff

goPuff looked at data from hundreds of thousands of orders from November 2018 to November 2019

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

In this photo illustration the goPuff logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Philadelphia-based on-demand delivery startup goPuff has released its trends report, giving a snapshot of what its customers are ordering locally and nationwide.

Operating in more than 150 locations, goPuff looked at data from hundreds of thousands of orders from November 2018 to November 2019.

Here's how Philadelphia ordered from goPuff:

  • Top snacks: Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Nacho Cheese
  • Top ice creams: Ben & Jerry's Half Baked and Ben & Jerry's Milk & Cookies
  • Top essentials: Bounty Paper Towels and Charmin Toilet Paper
  • Top national alcohol brands: White Claw Seltzer and Miller Lite
  • Top local beers: Victory Golden Monkey and Yuengling Lager

Read more about the findings at PBJ.com.

