A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At around 4:54 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of E Johnson Street for multiple reports of shots fired in a rear driveway, Philadelphia Inspector Scott Small said.

When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man laying face down and suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition, Small said.

Where the victim was found in the driveway, Small said police found five spent shell casings and around the corner, half a block away, a sixth spent shell casing was also found.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The victim told police he is a Doordash food delivery driver who was working at the time of the shooting. He had parked his car and was exiting when he saw someone approaching him with a gun so he fled on foot, Small said.

The victim heard gunshots and realized he was shot before collapsing in the driveway.

The shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon but there’s no description of the shoot or shooters at this time, police said.

Small said there are several private cameras in the area that they are hoping can help them with this shooting.

At this time there is no further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.