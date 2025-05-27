The family of a teen who was shot and killed at a gathering in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Friday said they are trying their best to cope with his loss.

"I didn’t think last week was going to be the last time I was going to see him alive. It doesn’t make sense. I’m 71 years old. I’m putting my great grandson in the grave. No, it’s not supposed to be like that," his great uncle George Lester Lee said.

Donald Pearson, 16, was in the 10th grade at Chester High School and looking to graduate. He just got a job at a local Wendy's restaurant.

His family says he just wanted to do the right thing and was the life of the party, but on May 23 his life was cut short when someone opened fire at a party along the 200 block of East 10th Street in Chester.

"It’s hard. It’s tough. We are all going through it. This is a big loss. He was loved by so many," his aunt Shaniqua Rhodes said. "All of us raised him. I dont even know where to start. This hurts so bad. They took a piece of my heart.

Four other people were hurt and Donald was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He’s loved by everyone. Lives to dance. Very enjoyable person. Everybody loves him," his grandmother Evangeline Rhodes told NBC10. "I can’t understand why somebody would just kill a baby. And it’s probably a baby killing a baby. I don’t know where they’re getting guns from, but they need to stop."

The family told NBC10 that they are still waiting to talk to police about the shooting.

As of Monday night, investigators have not yet released any information about a possible motive or any suspects in this case.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Detective Patrick Flynn Jr. by calling 610-447-8424 or 484-745-9970. You can also email Detective Flynn Jr. at plynn314@chesterpolice.org or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Investigator Sean Gallagher at GallagherS@co.delaware.pa.us.