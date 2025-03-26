Philadelphia

3 dogs caught on video chasing, attacking, killing stray cat on a Philly porch

ACCT Philly is working to find the three dogs caught on doorbell camera killing a stray cat in Northeast Philly

By Frances Wang and Emily Rose Grassi

Neighbors in one Philadelphia neighborhood are distressed after a pack of dogs attacked and killed a stray cat on someone's porch. The entire incident was caught on doorbell camera video.

Three dogs chased a cat up onto the front porch of a home on Carver Street in the Wissanoming section of Northeast Philadelphia just before 7 p.m. on Monday, March 24.

The dogs attacked the cat, killing it and leaving a traumatizing sight for neighbors.

Residents said that the cat was a beloved neighborhood stray and think the dogs have owners.

ACCT Philly told NBC10 that if the dogs do have owners, their officers were out in the neighborhood looking for the dogs and will be back out on Wednesday.

