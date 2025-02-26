DOGE lists DE, PA leases among savings

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency lists federal leases for seven locations in Delaware and Philadelphia as part of its estimated savings for the federal government.

The local sites are among 97 locations that were listed on the site Tuesday afternoon. Three sites are in Wilmington, three are in Rehoboth Beach and one is in Philadelphia.

There is no description listed for how each site is or was used, but most of them are associated with either the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Defense.

The real estate ranges from 13,441 square feet in Wilmington, to another Wilmington spot listed as “0” square feet. The annual lease costs range from $39,348 to $528,160 according to the DOGE list.

It appears, based on a cross reference with General Services Administration data, that one of the Wilmington sites is an apartment building.

The GSA lists the lease for a location matching the Philadelphia entry as expiring April 9, while one that matches a site in Delaware was set to expire on Monday, February 24.

The DOGE website lists what it describes as “a subset of contract and lease cancellations” along with an “agency efficiency leaderboard” ranking various federal agencies by amount of savings.

DHS referred inquiries about the local locations to the White House and DOGE, while DOD referred a request for information to DOGE.

NBC10 reached out to both the White House and to DOGE with questions about the locations but has not received a response from either.