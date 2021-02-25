Dog Walker Shot by Thieves Who Stole French Bulldogs Reportedly Belonging to Lady Gaga

A man was shot Wednesday night in Hollywood as he walked French bulldogs reportedly belonging to Lady Gaga.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near Sierra Bonita

Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

TMZ reported that the dogs belong to Lady Gaga, who was reportedly offering a reward in the case. NBCLA reached out to Los Angeles police, who could not confirm any ties to the singer-songwriter.

Police said two dogs were taken by the assailants, who left the location in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, police said. Video showed an officer at the scene holding a French bulldog in a blanket, but it was not immediately clear whether the dog was one of the dogs taken by the thieves or possibly a third dog.

A detailed description of the attackers was not immediately available.