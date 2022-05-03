A dog was shot and killed inside a Northeast Philadelphia home Monday night and questions remained about how it happened.

Philadelphia police officers responded to an Agusta Street home just before 8 p.m. to find a 3-year-old Husky shot on the floor in the basement.

"He was obviously dead, he appeared to be shot one time in the head," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"We are just trying to determine the circumstances of how this dog was shot and killed," Small said.

Preliminarily it appeared the dog was possibly shot accidentally in its home while in the basement with a man, Small said. However, questions remained about what happened.

"Right now, we're not certain as to the circumstances or if we're being told the truth how this dog came to be shot and killed," Small said.

Investigators recovered a gun and evidence that at least one shot had been fired, Small said.

