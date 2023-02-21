FBI Agent Shoots Dog on Center City Street

An FBI agent -- believed to be off-duty -- shot a dog along the sidewalk in Center City Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. along the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

The FBI said that the special agent shot and wounded the dog, which was acting aggressive.

No other injuries were reported.

Video from the shooting scene includes a person asking why the agent wasn't being arrested.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a brief statement. "We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI's Inspection Division to investigate the incident."