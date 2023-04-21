Kensington

Dog Revived After Suspected Drug Overdose in Kensington

This week, veterinarians revived a poodle -- named Toodles -- with Narcan after his former owner reportedly shared drugs with the dog

By Hayden Mitman

Toodles the poodle was saved by Narcan after he was found unresponsive following a suspected drug overdose.
PA SPCA

Officials at the Pennsylvania SPCA are investigating after a dog was rescued this week by being revived by Narcan, after it was found unresponsive, along with its former owner, due to a suspected drug overdose.

The animal rescue group posted the story and photos of the rescued dog, now known as Toodles, on social media on Friday morning.

According to the PA SPCA, on Monday, the dog, a small poodle, was brought to BluePearl Emergency Hospital by local residents who believed the animal was suffering from a drug overdose.

The animal rescue group said that the hospital was told that Toodles was found alongside his owner while both were unconscious and unresponsive in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Department reportedly responded to the scene while local residents took the poodle to the veterinarian hospital for treatment.

The PA SPCA said that the person who owned the dog had been taking drugs, and, according to witnesses had claimed to share drugs with the dog.

Veterinarians at the animal hospital administered Narcan to the unresponsive Toodles, and, the PA SPCA said, "thankfully the dog immediately became responsive."

Officials with the PA SPCA said that the group's investigation team was able to get Toodles' former owner to turn the dog over to the veterinary team.

The animal was "placed on an IV and monitored closely to ensure that the drugs were working their way out of his system," officials said noting that Toodles has since made a full recovery.

"Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him," the PA SPCA wrote on social media.

Kensington
