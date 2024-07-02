Delaware

Dog owners in Delaware could soon be fined for their pet's barking

Owners who allow their dogs to bark excessively could face fines through a new bill in Delaware that is now waiting for the Governor's approval

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pet owners who allow their dogs to bark excessively could soon face fines in Delaware.

New legislation has passed through the state legislature and is now awaiting approval from Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, that would introduce fines of up to $150 for each offense when owners allow their dogs to bark excessively.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to the legislation, anyone who allows their dog to bark for "an extended period" -- defined in the bill as continuously for 15 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes or more -- could be fined.

The bill notes that for a first offence, pet owners would receive a warning. For a second excessive barking offense, an owner could be fined $50. A third violation would cost $100 and, any subsequent violation could see pet owners fined $150 for each time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are, however, some exceptions to this bill. The act exempts barking dogs if a person is trespassing on private property or if an animal is intruding on private property and if the dog is being teased or provoked.

Any dogs located in animal shelters, pet stores, dog grooming facilities, veterinarian's offices and animal clinics would not be included in this legislation.

Also, dogs that are engaged in hunting, training, dog exhibitions, lawful performance competitions and herding would be exempted from this legislation, as well.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 4 hours ago

Good Samaritans jump into action to help save family from burning car in Delaware

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Officer charged for critically injuring a man on a bike in a hit and run in Gloucester Township

If this legislation is signed into law, it would take effect a year after the Governor enacts the bill.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us