Dog owners in Delaware could soon be fined for their pet's barking

Pet owners who allow their dogs to bark excessively could soon face fines in Delaware.

New legislation has passed through the state legislature and is now awaiting approval from Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, that would introduce fines of up to $150 for each offense when owners allow their dogs to bark excessively.

According to the legislation, anyone who allows their dog to bark for "an extended period" -- defined in the bill as continuously for 15 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes or more -- could be fined.

The bill notes that for a first offence, pet owners would receive a warning. For a second excessive barking offense, an owner could be fined $50. A third violation would cost $100 and, any subsequent violation could see pet owners fined $150 for each time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are, however, some exceptions to this bill. The act exempts barking dogs if a person is trespassing on private property or if an animal is intruding on private property and if the dog is being teased or provoked.

Any dogs located in animal shelters, pet stores, dog grooming facilities, veterinarian's offices and animal clinics would not be included in this legislation.

Also, dogs that are engaged in hunting, training, dog exhibitions, lawful performance competitions and herding would be exempted from this legislation, as well.

If this legislation is signed into law, it would take effect a year after the Governor enacts the bill.