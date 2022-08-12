Get ready to give these dogs a round of "a-paws:" it is almost time for the National Dog Show.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Kennel Club of Philadelphia (KCP) event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania this fall.

On Nov. 19 and 20, the expo center will be full of dogs, demos, trainers, breeders and families who want to catch a glimpse of all the action. The KCP says they are anticipating an entry number of around 2,000 dogs, featuring over 190 different breeds at the show throughout the weekend.

Before the pandemic, the event used to draw upwards of 15,000 people to Oaks. Tickets are $16 for adults, $7 for children between the ages of 4 and 11, and free for those under 4. Parking is free at the expo center.

This year's Saturday show will be recorded and televised across the country on Thanksgiving Day, keeping the yearly tradition alive. The National Dog Show is the most widely viewed dog show nationwide, according to the KCP.

On Sunday the 20th, families will be able to check out athletic dog exhibitions, canine competitions and family fun that includes interactive hands-on activities for dog lovers of all ages.

The show, which airs on NBC, brings in an audience of nearly 20 million viewers annually, according to the KCP.

“Our attraction is wonderfully unique because the dogs are on hand all weekend long at benches for people to meet them and interact with their owners, handlers and breeders. It’s a rare opportunity to learn what kind of canine might be best-suited for their family," KCP President Wayne Ferguson said in a release.

For more information on the event and to grab tickets (and possibly discover the perfect breed for the family's next furry friend), visit the KCP website.