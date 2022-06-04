Doctors Trying to Save Infant as Pregnant Woman Shot Dead, Police Say

Doctors were attempting to save the life of an infant after its pregnant mother was found shot dead on a Philadelphia street early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot to the head in the Port Richmond neighborhood and rushed the baby to Temple University Hospital after realizing the child she was carrying was still alive, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police could not immediately provide the woman’s age or identity, nor could they say how far along she was in her pregnancy, but they did say the child was alive when they arrived to the scene.

The condition of the child was not immediately known as of about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting happened near Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane around 1 a.m., the PPD said. Detectives believe the shooter was a man driving a dark-colored black or blue Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger.

The car was last seen heading toward Aramingo Avenue, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.