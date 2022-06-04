Philadelphia

Doctors Save Baby Boy After Pregnant Woman Shot Dead

Philadelphia police identified the woman as 19-year-old Matayah Haynes of Camden, NJ. She about 34 weeks pregnant when she was shot; her baby boy survived

Doctors saved the life of a baby boy after his pregnant mother was shot dead on a Philadelphia street early Saturday morning, police said.

Police identified the mother on Monday as 19-year-old Matayah Haynes of Camden, New Jersey.

Haynes was about 34 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head in the Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers rushed the baby to Temple University Hospital after realizing the child Haynes was carrying was still alive, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:56 a.m.

The baby was in critical condition, but stable, Philadelphia police said Monday.

The shooting happened near Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane around 1 a.m., the PPD said. Detectives believe the shooter was a man driving a dark-colored black or blue Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger.

The car was last seen heading toward Aramingo Avenue, police said.  

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

