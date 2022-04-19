Do I Need to Wear a Mask in the Airport? On the Train? Where Else in Philadelphia?

You fly into Philadelphia: no mask required on the plane. Arrive at PHL airport: must wear a mask in the terminal. Get on SEPTA or take an Uber home: no mask needed. But go get a coffee in the city? Mask again.

Confused yet? Us, too.

So we've put together a simple, up-to-date guide on where you need to mask up in the city. Do you have another question about mask mandates in the city? Email us here.

While most agencies have lifted their mask requirement, most remind the public that masks are still recommended.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask in Philly Restaurants?

Yes. Unless the business has checks for vaccination status, masks are once again required in all indoor public spaces in Philadelphia.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask in Suburban Restaurants?

No. Counties surrounding Philadelphia do not require currently a mask inside public spaces.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask on SEPTA?

No. As of April 19, masks are not required on SEPTA vehicles and in stations and concourses.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask on Amtrak?

No. Masks are not required for Amtrak passengers and employees while onboard trains or in stations.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask on NJ Transit?

No. Masks are not required on NJ Transit and by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, in accordance with the TSA.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask on PATCO?

No. Masks are not required on PATCO, in accordance with the TSA.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask at PHL Airport?

Yes. Masks are required inside all airport terminals. PHL says this is in accordance with Philadelphia's indoor mask requirements.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask on my Flight?

It depends. On board domestic flights, masks are not required for the following airlines:

Do I Need to Wear a Mask in my Uber?

No. Masks are not required when using Uber.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask in my Lyft?

No. Masks are not required while in a Lyft.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask at the Wells Fargo Center?

Yes. Masks are required for fans attending Wells Fargo Center events in the arena. However, just like in Philadelphia restaurants, attendees are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter the arena.

Do I Need to Wear a Mask at Citizens Bank Park?

It depends. Masks are not required while sitting outside in the stands. Masks are required in all indoor spaces at Citizens Bank Park including restrooms, elevators, club levels and lobbies.