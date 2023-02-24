Divorce and Civil Cases Halted in 6 New Jersey Counties Amid Judge Shortage

Most divorce and civil cases in six New Jersey counties will not be conducted as the state grapples with a shortage of judges.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said early February that there is an overwhelming number of judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

"There are simply not enough judges at this time to conduct civil and matrimonial trials in either vicinage," he said in a news release, calling the situation "particularly challenging."

There are 69 vacant positions throughout the trial courts, more than 1 out of every 6 positions statewide, Rabner said. In Vicinage, or district, 13, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, five of 20 judicial positions are vacant. Of the 28 judgeships in vicinage 15, which is made up of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, there are nine vacancies.

The suspensions in vicinages 13 and 15 will begin Feb. 21, except in "very limited circumstances," Rabner said without disclosing further details. New Jersey Courts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.