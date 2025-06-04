Pennsylvania

1 taken into custody after incident at Lehigh Valley home Tuesday, officials say

An incident at a home in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, is under investigation after a man was taken into custody on June 3.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was taken into custody after an incident at a home in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, according to officials with the Palmer Township Police Department.

The incident that is under investigation happened on the unit block of Glasgow Way in Palmer Township, Northampton County, on June 3, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One man was taken into custody in connection to this incident.

NBC10 crews at the scene said a coroner was there.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

SkyForce10 was over the scene where yellow caution tape could be seen around a home as investigators looked for evidence and neighbors watched.

Police said that this was isolated and there is no threat to the community at this time.

As of Tuesday evening, officials have not revealed the specifics of what happened or if anyone was hurt.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Air Quality 6 hours ago

Unhealthy air quality alert issued for Philly area and Lehigh Valley for Wednesday

Montgomery County 1 hour ago

Police responding to deadly car crash in Limerick Township, officials say

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNorthampton County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us