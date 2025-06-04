1 taken into custody after incident at Lehigh Valley home Tuesday, officials say

A man was taken into custody after an incident at a home in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, according to officials with the Palmer Township Police Department.

The incident that is under investigation happened on the unit block of Glasgow Way in Palmer Township, Northampton County, on June 3, police said.

One man was taken into custody in connection to this incident.

NBC10 crews at the scene said a coroner was there.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where yellow caution tape could be seen around a home as investigators looked for evidence and neighbors watched.

Police said that this was isolated and there is no threat to the community at this time.

As of Tuesday evening, officials have not revealed the specifics of what happened or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.