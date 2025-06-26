Philly's largest blue collar worker union plans to strike in 5 days

Members of Philadelphia's largest blue collar union, which represents 9,000 city employees, are planning to go on strike in just five days.

According to the Facebook page for AFSCME District Council 33, the union was in negotiations with the city all day on Wednesday, June 25 but were not able to make enough progress to stop the strike from happening.

The strike is scheduled to start on June 30, 2025 at midnight.

A meeting is set for Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. for members looking for more information.

District Council 33, which represents workers employed in city functions such as sanitation, the water department, police dispatch, street maintenance and the airport, said its members voted to authorize a strike back on June 12.

The union says it has been in negotiations with city officials for months, and now they are ready to walk off the job if a new contract is not agreed upon.

"We handle every single essential service that goes on in the city," said Greg Boulware, President of District Council 33, said last week. "We saw no compensation during the pandemic, and we’ve been through that successfully and our members are still fighting... so we’re doing more work with less people than ever before and the wages are not meeting the needs of what our people need to be able to survive."

Union leaders say they want salary increases, job security and health benefits for all its members.

Contracts for all four municipal unions in Philadelphia, including DC 33, will expire at the end of the month.

NBC10 reached out to the mayor's office, which declined to comment on the strike authorization.