The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of two more suspects in connection to the looting and carjacking incidents that took place in September on Thursday.

The looting began on the night of Tuesday, September 26 following an afternoon protest in response to all charges being dropped against the Philadelphia police officer who killed Eddie Irizarry in the city's Kensington neighborhood in August.

Samir Brown, 22, and Nassir Boyd, 21, were each charged with burglary and receiving stolen property among other charges, according to a statement by the DA's office.

"These arrests should send a signal to those opportunistic few who chose to damage their communities and who pose a threat to public safety: We know who you are and you will be held accountable for your actions," Assitant District Attorney Jeffrey Palmer said.

The DA's office explained that 3 days before the charges against officer Mark Dial were dropped, Brown was with 3 other suspects when they violently carjacked two people of their Dodge SUV.

Then, on September 27, Brown was with the suspects in the stolen SUV when they went to Olive Tree Pharmacy located on the 200 block of South 60th Street in West Philadelphia, according to the DA.

Mr. Brown allegedly told the other suspects to keep watch as he broke into the pharmacy and Boyd allegedly knocked out the surrounding surveillance cameras.

The group made their into the pharmacy before stealing the safe that housed oxycodone and percocet pills, according to officials.

Two weeks after the looting incident, Brown was seen allegedly selling the stolen drugs and was then arrested by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control. The agents also found a weapon at the time of the arrest.

According to the District Attorney's Office, both Brown and Boyd are being held on over $1 million bail.