A Pennsylvania law banning the use of handheld devices, like cell phones, while driving goes into effect in one month.

The law even includes banning drivers from using a phone while being stopped at a traffic light or stop sign.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Starting June 5, 2025, police will be able stop a driver if they are spotted using a mobile device.

For the first year, violators will just get a warning but then, in June of 2026, violators will be fined $50 along with any court costs or other fees.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Previously, the ban wasn't really enforced so you couldn't be pulled over solely for texting or being on your phone while driving. This new bill means drivers who are caught with their phone in their hand could face a fine.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 37 one year ago on June 5, 2024 and it is also known as Paul Miller Jr.'s Law.

Many people say it's about time drivers faced consequences, especially the woman who has been pushing for this for the last 14 years since her son, Paul Miller Jr., died.

Miller was killed by a distracted tractor-trailer driver in 2010.

Gov. Shapiro called this change a common sense one. While Miller's mother said she is grateful for this change and said it is not enough while hoping everyone avoids using technology while driving.

Drivers can still use their phones if it's with hands-free technology such as Bluetooth or speaker technology.