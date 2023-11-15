Violent dispute between West Philly neighbors ends with 2 stabbed, 1 shot

Three people are hospitalized after a dispute between neighbors ends with a stabbing and shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of N. Preston St. at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 60-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times in the stomach. Officers transported her to the hospital and she was placed in critical condition.

Also at the scene, a 61-year-old man was found stabbed once in the face and once in the left hand. Police said he was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

According to police, a 68-year-old man who was doing the stabbing was shot once in the left thigh and once in the right hand, transported to the hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.

The man will face charges after he is released from the hospital, police said.

Police said a knife and a handgun were recovered from the scene.

