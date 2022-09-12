Disney Exhibit Is Coming to Franklin Institute in 2023

Disney fanatics, there is no need to go to Florida in 2023 if you don't want to make the trek. Disney is coming here.

The Walt Disney Archives announced Saturday at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that a new exhibit, Disney100: The Exhibition, will be coming to Philadelphia next year.

The exhibit will kick off Feb. 18 in Philadelphia at The Franklin Institute in celebration of the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. It will be at the Center City institution through the end of the summer, a spokeswoman said.

“The Franklin Institute is thrilled to host Disney100: The Exhibition, the first major event to mark the global celebration of Disney’s 100 years, allowing fans throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond the very first opportunity to see these crown jewels come to life in beautifully crafted galleries reflecting the creative empire synonymous with imaginative storytelling, innovation, discovery, and wonder,” President and CEO of The Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski said.

Guests will be immersed into stories that have been told by the company since its inception in 1923, according to the press release. These stories will be told through ten large themed galleries that spans 15,000 square feet.

“As we prepare to kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder, we are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to life,” said Becky Cline, director, Walt Disney Archives. “We can’t wait for guests to experience their favorite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”

The exhibit will tour throughout the US with stops in Chicago and Kansas City. The exhibit is set to go international with a stop in Munich, Germany. More cities are expected to be announced in the coming months.