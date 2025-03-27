Disgraced former Allentown police officer hit with new rape charges

Law enforcement officials have brought new charges of rape, sexual assault and other offenses against a former Allentown police officer who has already been charged with a laundry list of crimes including rape, theft, harassment and sex trafficking.

In a statement released Thursday, Lehigh County law enforcement officials announced new charges against 48-year-old former Allentown police officer Jason Michael Krasley of Upper Milford Township, after two more women have accused Krasley of raping them.

According to police, Krasley is facing new charges of rape, deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and other offenses.

These new charges, officials said, stem from allegations made by two different women who claim Krasley raped them at various times in 2012, 2013 and 2018.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Both of the women, officials said, had advertised online as prostitutes before they, allegedly, encountered Krasley.

The first victim claimed that she was in Allentown in September of 2012 when she was confronted by Krasley who, allegedly, stopped the woman and confronted her while using a fake name she went by on an online ad for prostitution services as well as her own given last name.

The woman allegedly told police that, at the time, she had a warrant out for her arrest and she asked Krasley if he was confronting her to place her under arrest.

"Krasley responded that she did not have to be under arrest," according to police officials.

After this verbal exchange, the woman told investigators, Krasley, allegedly, forced her to walk into a small, secluded alleyway along 7th Street in Allentown where, she claimed, Krasley raped her.

In a second incident, the woman claimed Krasley raped her in a vehicle pated along Chew Street in Allentown sometime in 2013.

In the case of a second accuser, a woman told police officials that Krasley assaulted her after he responded to an ad she had posted online advertising prostitution services.

This incident, which officials claim happened in May of 2018, allegedly took place at a hotel in Allentown. And, in this case, officials said, Krasley sexually assaulted the woman as she attempted to fight him off.

She was able to escape, according to police.

However, she told police that after the assault, she was detained by other officers who took her to a drug rehabilitation facility.

As she was being transported, the woman claimed, she attempted to report the assault to an investigator with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security but "no action was taken by them," according to law enforcement officials in Lehigh County.

Ongoing investigations into Krasley

Krasley has previously been charged with felony rape and involuntary sexual servitude for crimes allegedly committed while he was on the force between 2011 and 2015, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

He left the department in 2021 and went to work as an investigator at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which fired him last year shortly after learning he'd been arrested for allegedly stealing $5,500 from a drug bust he helped conduct while on the force.

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into how the former police officer landed an investigator's job at the U.S. Center for SafeSport despite sex-crime allegations that littered his past, while also asking if the center knew he had been accused of newer crimes when working there.

Law enforcement officials said that Krasley surrendered on Thursday, March 27, 2025 on the new rape charges and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judges Michael D’Amore and Rashid Santiago.

Krasley, officials said, is free on $100,000 unsecured bail for each of the two new cases.

He is scheduled for preliminary hearings on both April 4 and April 29, 2025.

Law enforcement officials said this investigation remains ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call Lehigh County Detectives James Bruchak and Gregg Dietz at 610-782-3240.