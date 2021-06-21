Philadelphia Police hope that a photo of a man on a green dirt bike helps them track down a killer in a suspected road rage incident in West Philadelphia last week.

The 37-year-old victim was near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman on a green dirt bike opened fire. The man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Monday morning, Philadelphia police re-released surveillance images that show a masked man on a dirt bike. They also gave a specific description of the clothing the wanted man wore at the time.

Investigators described the man as having a "thin build wearing a blue and white Troy Lee Designs GP Yamaha Jersey long sleeve shirt with graphic patches on the sleeves, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black full-face mask."

Surveillance images released by Philadelphia Police

Police told NBC10 the shooting appeared to have been a road rage incident, but they did not reveal additional details.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspected killer is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

The shooting occurred as Philadelphia continues to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes in city streets. Philadelphia City Council earlier this month voted to classify the ATV and dirt bikes as illegal vehicles.

The shooting also came amid an increase of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia this year. To date, there have been at least 259 homicides, a 38% increase over 2020, which was one of the deadliest years on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.