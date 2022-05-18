Dirt Bike Rider Strikes and Kills Teen Skateboarder, Flees Scene

Philadelphia police are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and killed a teen skateboarder and then fled the scene.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., Jesus Gomez Rosario, 17, was riding a skateboard west on Allegheny Avenue. At the same time an unidentified man on a dirt bike was traveling at a high speed on Allegheny Avenue and doing wheelies on the street when he struck Rosario and fled the scene.

Rosario was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of the dirt bike rider. Police say he was wearing a black helmet with a red bandana or scarf around his neck, a white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. Police also said he appeared to have suffered minor injuries. His dirt bike has green wheels, a green body and damage on the left side.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3184. If you see the suspect, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.