Dirt Bike Rider Shoots and Kills Man in Philadelphia, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a gunman on a dirt bike shot and killed a man in what police believe was a road rage incident in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The 37-year-old man was on 52nd Street and Girard Avenue at 6:32 p.m. when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire. The man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:53 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. Police told NBC10 the shooting appeared to have been a road rage incident but they did not reveal additional details.

The shooting occurred as Philadelphia continues to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes in city streets.

Philadelphia’s city council voted last week to classify the ATV and dirt bikes as illegal vehicles.

Over the weekend, a man was gunned down as hundreds of people gathered to watch illegal street racing in the Port Richmond neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

During a news conference on Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner urged people not to lump all riders in together, and to take a more nuanced approach, including a designated place for riders to use their vehicles.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.