Dirt Bike Rider Critically Injured in Parkway Crash

A man is in critical condition after crashing a dirt bike along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A dirt bike is set against a lamp post in Center City after a man was injured in a crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sunday.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a motorcycle rider was critically injured after his bike struck a car along the Ben Franklin Parkway, early Sunday.

According to police, at about 2:46 a.m., a man -- whose identifying details have not yet been released -- crashed into a car while riding a dirt bike along the Ben Franklin Parkway at 17th Street in Center City.

Officials said the rider was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident and he has been listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

