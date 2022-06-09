Diner en Blanc Returning to Philly, and A.C. Will Also Get To Wear White

Get ready to see a mob dressed in white, carrying tables and picnic baskets all while getting ready to settle at an unknown location. Why, you ask?

Diner en Blanc is coming back to Philadelphia for a 10th year this summer, according to organizers. Meanwhile, the event that happens in cities across the country is also spreading to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Le Diner en Blanc Philadelphia is returning with it's Parisian-inspired outdoor dinner party Thursday, August 18.

This week, organizers and guests celebrated it's 10th anniversary with a preview party held at Macy's Center City.

Guest were able to preview tastings from Feast Your Eyes, the event's catering partner, as well as see the work of the florists, designers, and event planners taking part in this year's event.

Tickets for this years event will be available in three phases:

Phase 1 (July 6): Registered and Absent Members

Phase 2 (July 12): Guests Sponsored in Phase One

Phase 3 (July 14): Waitlist

Thousands are expected to attend the all-white party. An estimated 3,000 people descended on Rittenhouse Square for last year's dinner.

Le Diner en Blanc has previously been held all across the city including Logan Square, South Broad Street and The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Organizers of the Philadelphia event are also in charge of New Jersey's first ever Diner en Blanc happening in Atlantic City on June 25.